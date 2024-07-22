Lady Gaga May Perform At 2024 Paris Olympics: See Photos Of Her In Paris

Image Credit: GC Images

With the 2024 Paris Olympics just around the corner, Lady Gaga takes over Paris in which rumor has it, she is set to perform.

In a recent sighting, fans spotted the 38-year-old in a car outside her Paris hotel and she shortly after popped through the sunroof window to say hi to her supporters. The “Rain On Me” singer was dressed in an all black coat with a matching hat and sunglasses.

Fans are hoping for the rumors to come true. In the comment section of Pop Crave’s X post, a user wrote, “Awesome!! Can’t wait to see her perform! It will be fantastic just wait!”

“Oh my god this is a pop EMERGENCY,” another user chimed.

Someone else commented, “Gaga truly deserves every spotlight given to her. I’m so proud of her. Literally always the pick for everything!”

🚨 lady gaga was once again seen leaving her hotel in paris interacting with fans she is rumored to perform at the 2024 olympic games pic.twitter.com/vAP7tFRQVR — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) July 22, 2024

Gaga was also accompanied by her boyfriend Michael Polansky– the two were captured arriving back at their hotel.

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky return discreetly to their hotel in Paris after rehearsals for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/4oKbkEPEhj — CineScoop (@Cinescoop7) July 22, 2024

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, the world has been able to witness many great performers hit the Olympics before the “Poker Face” singer. In previous years musicians like Celine Dion and Stevie Wonder and bands like Queen and the Spice Girls have taken on the Olympic stage.

The Olympics committee has not revealed anything about performers but recently collaborated with pop singer Sabrina Carpenter in a campaign ad where they referenced her hit single “Espresso.”

Despite this, no other performer has been mentioned. Whether she performs or not, fans can expect new music from Gaga herself. She recently shared on Instagram black and white snaps in the studio where she noted, “Just me in the studio-happy as ever making music so feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation. I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on.”

To her support came Kesha replying to her post, “Feed us mother!!!!”

The world will have to wait and see if the “Love Game” hitmaker will kick off the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 26– available to stream on NBC or Peacock.