It has been less than one day since the announcement of President Biden stepping down from reelection.

On Sunday, July 21, shortly after the 46th President announced his term coming to an end, the 59-year-old endorsed Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris noted on her social platforms, “ I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my Hillary Clinton Supports Kamala Harris’ Presidential Campaign to unite the Democratic Party – and unite our nation – to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

Several celebrities and politicians have come out to support her in the Presidential race for the Democratic party nomination, such as the former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “I’ve known Kamala Harris a long time. This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda to take away our freedoms. But she can’t do it alone. Become a part of this historic campaign at the link in my profile,” she stated in a post on social media.

She came to the Vice President’s campaign support after she ran against former 45th President Donald J. Trump in 2016 – in which she lost and would have been the first female president. She had some relation with the office as her husband and former 42nd President Bill Clinton served from 1993 to 2001 where she was referred to as ‘The First Lady.’

In addition, she also released a statement alongside her 77-year-old husband in regards to Biden’s upcoming departure and reiterated their encouragement to vote for Harris: “We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what’s best for the country.We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” they stated.

Kamala has been part of politics for quite some time now, in her previous years she took on the role of U.S. Senator and Attorney Genral both representing California. She has made history throughout her time in office as becoming the first ever female Vice President of the United States.