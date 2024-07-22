Gisele Bundchen & Rarely Seen Sister Patricia Celebrate Her Birthday in New Photos

Image Credit: Getty Images for IWC Schaffhause

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her 44th birthday alongside her twin sister, Patricia Bündchen. Although the two siblings are rarely seen together, Patricia made sure she was around for their special day, as seen in a new Instagram post.

“Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis,” the model captioned her carousel on Sunday, July 21, which featured a shot of them embracing. “Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes. Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead.”

Throughout the gallery, Gisele included pictures from their apparent getaway. In one slide, she was seen lounging on a boat. In another image, the two siblings were seen blowing out birthday candles atop their own cakes.

The sisters’ joint celebration comes just days after the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted out and about with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. The couple have reportedly been dating since mid-2023. Earlier this year, the pair became a big topic during Gisele’s ex-husband’s Netflix special, “The Roast of Tom Brady.” Multiple comedians and speakers joked about Tom Brady‘s divorce from Gisele and referred to Joaquim.

Kevin Hart, notably, joked about Gisele’s relationship with the jiu-jitsu trainer by saying, “You know who else f**ked their coach? Gisele. She f**ked that karate man.”

“I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming?” Kevin added. “Eight f**king karate classes a day. Eight karate classes a day, and she’s still a white belt. F**k, Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it.”

Gisele never publicly commented on the roasting session, but Tom, 46, admitted his remorse for participating in it.

“I didn’t like the way it affected my kids,” he said, according to Consequence. “[There’s a] bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize: ‘I wouldn’t do that again, because of the way it affected the actual people who I care about most in the world.”

Tom shares kids Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele, and he shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.