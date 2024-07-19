Sabrina Carpenter On Too Much ‘Espresso’ In 2024 Paris Olympics Ad

Image Credit: Getty Images

It might be Olympics summer but it is also certified Sabrina Carpenter summer.

The 25-year-old singer giggled away in all new 2024 Paris Olypics ad. The “Feather” singer was filmed sitting down alone outside a cafe looking over the news paper as she sipped away at her espresso.

The commercial consisted of a little blue bird joining Sabrina at her table to ask what she was doing in the ‘City of Love’ and and she answered “Isn’t it obvious? The Olympics!” We later find out that the bird was never actually there and that the singer was actually imagining it from so much espresso she had. All the cafe guests seated near her just stared at the singer from noticing she was talking to herself hence why at the end of the clip a waitress told her coworker in French “I think she’s had enough espresso.”

Barry Keoghan’s girlfriend shared the commercial on her Instagram which noted, “The Olympics! In Paris! Too Much espresso! The dream becomes a reality on Friday July 26. @nbcolympics @peacock.”

Fans found it funny that the Disney alum was talking to an animated bird especially after a viral video of Sabrina had been going around from when she was younger. In the clip she was seen talking to a cat and jokingly stated, “I went to animal communication school, trust me, we’re like tight.”

Hence why her fan base referred to that throwback video in the comment section of the Olympics ad. “SHES USING HER SKILLS FROM ANIMAL SCHOOL,” a user noted.

“She did go to animal communication school after all,” another user joked.

The Olympics also shared the video on their social media and captioned it, “What keeps Sabrina Carpenter up at night? Not espresso… #ParisOlympics.”

This has been a successful year for Sabrina as she performed for Coachella, opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, “Espresso” hit number one, and is set to release her album Sweet n’ Sour and embark on tour later this year. She has been on such a high, that even the “Lover” singer hyped her up on a post in which she stated “SUMMER OF SABRINA.”