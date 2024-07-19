Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Celebrates Being Cancer-Free

Just last month, Isabella Strahan was ringing the bell. Now she’s sharing that she’s finally cancer-free!

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan‘s 19-year-old daughter revealed the news on Thursday in a new vlog titled “Goodbye Hospital” in her YouTube series, where she’s been documenting her recovery from emergency surgery in October 2023 to remove a large medulloblastoma (a malignant tumor) in her brain.

“Great scans, everything was clear. Cancer-free,” Isabella said after reviewing her MRI scans at the Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina. “Everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.”

She was smiling as she revealed the news, but she also admitted it is a bittersweet goodbye as she is going to miss all her doctors, considering all the time she’s spent with them during the strenuous eight months.

“I miss my doctors already and everyone who has helped me because they’re all so nice,” she said. “Like I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t going to be going back for a while ’cause I love them so much.”

The University of Southern California student, who was receiving treatment at the Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, N.C., also detailed the pain she experienced after having her chemotherapy port surgically removed— which she also vlogged earlier this week.

“My side hurts a lot. It feels like I got stabbed,” she says. “I was like, ‘Oh it doesn’t hurt that much,’ I think it’s because all of the stuff wore off … I also feel like the tube was going into my heart because my heart started cramping. I don’t know if that’s supposed to happen… It definitely doesn’t feel great.”

Isabella was first diagnosed in October 2023 after experiencing headaches when she started her semester at USC in the fall, initially thinking it might have been vertigo. She was rushed into emergency surgery before her 19th birthday in December 2023.

In her June 16 vlog, she showed herself ringing the hospital bell three times to celebrate the end of her cancer journey while surrounded by family and the staff at the hospital, who cheered her on with Kool & the Gang’s ‘Celebrate!’

She also celebrated the completion of her fourth and final round of chemotherapy in a TikTok video earlier this month.

In the clip, she danced while wearing a golden crown alongside her twin sister, Sophia, as Bryson Tiller’s ‘Let ‘Em Know’ played in the background. “Did it,” she captioned the upload.

Although her next hospital vlog won’t come until October, Isabella said she might vlog her move back into college.