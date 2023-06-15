Michael Strahan’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children, Including Model Isabella

Michael Strahan‘s greatest gift in life is being a dad to his four children. The Good Morning America anchor, 51, has one son, Michael Jr., 27, and three daughters, Tanita, 30, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18. Michael shares his two older children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. His second wife, Jean Muggli, is the mother of his twin daughters, who recently graduated from high school and are going to different colleges soon. Michael spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2022 about being a dad of four. “I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents,” he said.

Want to know more about Michael’s kids? You’re in luck, because HollywoodLife has the scoop on Tanita, Michael Jr., Isabella, and Sophia Strahan below!

Tanita

Tanita Strahan was born in November 1991 in Germany, where she grew up with her mother and her younger brother. Tanita reportedly graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. She currently works as a visual artist and shows off her works on Instagram, where she has over 8,000 followers. Tanita is dating fellow artist Calenta Mincey who she called the “love of my life” in her 31st birthday post. Tanita had a strained relationship with her father growing up, but they eventually made amends. Michael has even promoted Tanita’s artwork on Instagram. Tanita also runs a YouTube channel called The Infinite Finesse Podcast, though she hasn’t posted on it in over one year.

Michael Jr.

Michael Strahan Jr. was born in 1995 and lived in Germany with his mother and older sister. According to his Instagram, Michael Jr. got a degree in psychology from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He now lives in NYC, just like his dad. Michael Jr. has stayed out of the spotlight over the years and he’s definitely the quietest of Michael’s four children. In September 2022, the former NFL star shared a rare photo of his son on Michael Jr.’s birthday. Michael Jr. looks exactly like his famous dad in the photo.

“Happy birthday to my son, @mstrayjr!” Michael wrote in his caption. “Wishing you the most amazing day!! You are an amazing son, friend, brother, and a great human being. So proud of you! 💪🏾👍🏾.”

Isabella and Sophia

Isabella and Sophia Strahan were born in 2004. They are very close with their dad and have made occasional guest appearances on GMA. Isabella and Sophia joined Michael on many red carpets while they were growing up. The twins are both active on Instagram: Isabella has over 26K followers and Sophia has over 19K followers. Michael talked about how fast his twin daughters have grown up in his HollywoodLife interview.

“It’s an adjustment when you see your babies, obviously, they’re not babies anymore, and they’re going to prom and you just don’t want to let them out of your sight,” the $100,000 Pyramid host said. “I’m like, ‘I will gladly drive you and chaperone prom. I have no problem. I’ll clear the schedule for that.’ But neither one of them wants that.” Michael continued, “But it’s definitely an adjustment to see these babies be women, but I’m also happy for it because they are beautiful, smart, responsible. Sometimes they can be a little pain in the behind, but that’s natural because I was to my parents too.”

In April 2022, Isabella made her runway debut as a model for fashion brand Sherri Hill at their New York Bridal Fashion Week Show. Isabella stunned in two different gowns, one black and one white. Michael was there to proudly support his daughter and he celebrated her accomplishment with a tribute on Instagram from her runway debut.

“Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face,” Michael wrote in the caption along with the hashtags “Proud Dad” and “Girl Dad.”

Sophia and Isabella went to different high schools, and Michael was there when they each graduated in May 2023 and June 2023, respectively. Michael posted on Instagram from Sophia’s graduation on May 27, writing, “My baby girl graduated!! I am so proud of you!! You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke. Congrats Sophia!! Love you! ❤️❤️ #GirlDad.”

Michael also documented Isabella’s graduation on June 14. “✌️Out high school and on to USC!!!” he wrote. “So proud of you, @isabellastrahan!!! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you! ❤️❤️ #GirlDad.”