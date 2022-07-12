Michael Strahan Admits He Loves The ‘Challenge Of Being A Parent’ To 4 Kids

Michael Strahan juggles a lot in his daily life, but his most important role is being a father. The $100,000 Pyramid host is a proud father to 4 kids, his youngest being 17-year-old twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia. HollywoodLife asked Michael about watching his youngest daughters grow into young women.

“It’s an adjustment when you see your babies, obviously, they’re not babies anymore, and they’re going to prom and you just don’t want to let them out of your sight,” the 50-year-old told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at a recent ABC press junket. “I’m like, ‘I will gladly drive you and chaperone prom. I have no problem. I’ll clear the schedule for that.’ But neither one of them wants that.”

He added, “But it’s definitely an adjustment to see these babies be women, but I’m also happy for it because they are beautiful, smart, responsible. Sometimes they can be a little pain in the behind, but that’s natural because I was to my parents too. I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents.”

View Related Gallery Michael Strahan: Photos Of The 'GMA' Co-Host Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock (10526895bd) Two-time Emmy winner and Super Bowl Champion Michael Strahan pictured working for Fox Sports Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers, NFL Conference Championship, American Football, Levi's Stadium, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Television personality Michael Strahan and his daughters Sophia, left, and Isabella attend a special screening of, "Ice Age: Collision Course", at the Walter Reade Theater, in New York NY Special Screening of "Ice Age: Collision Course", New York, USA

Michael has two older children, Tanita and Michael Jr. The GMA co-host recently gushed on Instagram about fatherhood. “No greater honor than being a father. Happy #Fathersday to my dad, who looks down over us every day, and thank you to my kids for giving me the most significant title, dad!” he wrote in honor of Father’s Day.

HollywoodLife asked Michael how he juggles everything he’s got going on in his life — both onscreen and offscreen. “I have a great team around me who make sure that I am where I need to be and that I’m able to focus on where I am in that moment,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing is kind of being in a moment, enjoying the moment. I have things that I do, and everything that I do I enjoy, so it doesn’t feel like work to me.”