Michael Strahan Wants A ‘Friends’ Reunion On ‘$100,000 Pyramid’: ‘I’d Take That Any Day’

Michael Strahan returns as the host of The $100,000 Pyramid season 6, which premieres July 10 on ABC. The new season will feature new celebrities and their partners as they face off in hopes of taking home $100,000. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Michael about which celebrities he’d still like to see appear on the show.

“Bucket list for everything would be Brad Pitt, but I know he ain’t gonna do it. Brad, if you’re watching, come on $100,000 Pyramid, man. You can win somebody some money. You’re a charitable guy,” Michael told HollywoodLife at a recent ABC press junket. “We have the Seinfeld, why not do the Friends reunion? How about like Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, or Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc. Somebody give me the Friends reunion. I’d take that any day of the week.”

The season 6 premiere will feature a Seinfeld reunion with Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight, which Michael called a “big deal.” He added, “I loved having Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign there. That was fun.”

View Related Gallery Michael Strahan: Photos Of The 'GMA' Co-Host Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock (10526895bd) Two-time Emmy winner and Super Bowl Champion Michael Strahan pictured working for Fox Sports Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers, NFL Conference Championship, American Football, Levi's Stadium, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Television personality Michael Strahan and his daughters Sophia, left, and Isabella attend a special screening of, "Ice Age: Collision Course", at the Walter Reade Theater, in New York NY Special Screening of "Ice Age: Collision Course", New York, USA

Russell Peters and Lindsey Vonn will also appear on the show during the premiere. Michael pointed out that seeing them “compete against each other and then to see that competitive spirit come out of Lindsey was really fun. I enjoy all of our guests, and a lot of them I meet for the first time, and a lot of them who have been on before like RuPaul, who I just adore, brings so much energy to the show, so I’m just thankful that they trust us in the show enough to come on and have some fun.”

In addition to hosting The $100,000 Pyramid, Michael is also a co-host of Good Morning America, a businessman, a FOX NFL Sunday analyst, and a dad. HollywoodLife asked Michael about his secret to balancing it all.

“Great people around me that help me give the illusion that I work a lot harder than I do,” Michael said. “I mean, I do a lot of things. I have a great team around me who make sure that I am where I need to be and that I’m able to focus on where I am in that moment. I think that’s the biggest thing is kind of being in a moment, enjoying the moment. I have things that I do, and everything that I do I enjoy, so it doesn’t feel like work to me. So when someone says, ‘You’re doing all these things…’ I kind of think, okay, I just wake up and go, and then I kind of go home and go to bed and I wake up and do it again. I don’t think of it necessarily as being taxing or a job.”

And Michael’s not done yet. His next endeavor is men’s skincare, which Michael said is “neglected” by men. “It’s about just having a routine and taking care of yourself because that is the first thing people see. I mean, the clothes are one thing, but your skin, having confidence in the skin that you’re in gives you a lot more confidence in everything that you do,” he told HollywoodLife. The $100,000 Pyramid airs Sundays on ABC.