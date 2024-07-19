Lady Gaga Teases Fans With New Music: ‘Just Me in the Studio’

Image Credit: Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Lady Gaga‘s seventh album is in the works, and the 38-year-old pop singer shared an update with fans via Instagram about her progress. “Just me in the studio — happy as ever making music,” she captioned a post on Thursday, July 18. “Feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation. I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on.”

The “Born This Way” hitmaker has been busy. Apart from her upcoming music, Gaga is starring in her next movie — Joker: Folie à Deux. The upcoming sequel film to Joker will reach theaters on October 4. The A Star Is Born actress plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck, a.k.a Joker.

Not only is she returning to the big screen, but Gaga has also sparked rumors that she and Beyoncé could reunite for a continuation of their successful music video for “Telephone.”

In May, the “Just Dance” artist told Entertainment Tonight that she’d happily reunite with the “Halo” artist.

“Whenever Beyoncé calls, I’d like to pick up the phone,” Gaga said, before adding that she has “been working on [her] new music all the time” and “just can’t wait to give it to the fans.”

As for when her seventh studio album could come out, Gaga told the outlet,”They hate when I say, ‘Soon,’ but soon.”

Earlier this year, Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album release sparked speculation among fans that she and Gaga were already thinking of a

“Telephone” music video sequel. Since one of Bey’s singles on her 2024 album is titled “Texas Hold ‘Em,” some online users pointed out the similarity with one of Gaga’s other songs.

“Hear me out,” one fan tweeted in February. “Beyoncé’s song is called ‘Texas hold ‘em’ and Lady Gaga has a song called ‘Poker Face.’ This is giving ‘Telephone’ era, but what if it’s a prequel to ‘Telephone’ and on Lady Gaga’s next album is the official sequel?”

Since there is still no word on a possible Gaga-Bey collab, the “Applause” artist is hard at work on her own music and film projects.