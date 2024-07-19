How Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Spent Her & Ben Affleck’s Second Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly spent their second wedding anniversary far apart. Amid ongoing split rumors, the couple — who have been married since July 2022 — apparently were on opposite sides of the country on their special day.

Page Six reported on Thursday, July 18, that Jennifer, 54, brought her son, Max, to a restaurant in Bridgehampton, New York. An eyewitness told the outlet that the mother and son duo were spotted dining on a terrace at Arthur & Sons enjoying spaghetti together.

In addition to her 16-year-old son, Jennifer shares Emme, also 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As for Ben, 51, the Argo actor was back home in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, the spouses haven’t been seen in public together for more than one month, which comes amid growing public concerns that they could be headed toward a divorce.

Although neither Jennifer nor Ben has directly confirmed a breakup, multiple outlets have reported that the couple have been battling marital issues since May. While both of them were spotted out and about together during that month, divorce rumors continued to swirl.

At the end of May, Jennifer shocked fans when she abruptly canceled her 2024 tour. Live Nation announced the cancelation and noted that the “Jenny From the Block” artist was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Per her own statement via the OnTheJLo newsletter, the pop singer wrote, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

By the summer, Jennifer and Ben listed their shared Beverly Hills home on the market.

The couple first fell in love in 2002 and got engaged after meeting on the set of Gigli. However, in early 2004, they called off their engagement and broke up. Nearly 20 years later, Ben and Jennifer rekindled their relationship in mid-2021. The following year, they tied the knot in Las Vegas and held a formal wedding ceremony over the summer of 2022.