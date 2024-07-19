Bruce Springsteen Is Officially A Billionaire

Bruce Springsteen is living proof that a Boss sometimes has to take some nightshifts and have a hungry heart to reach his new billionaire status.

But maybe he’s just tougher than the rest?

The 74-year-old Jersey singer, who became rock ‘n’ roll’s voice of the working class, is now worth $1.1 billion, according to a “conservative” Forbes estimate.

As for how he’s amassed his vast fortune, the magazine cited that much of his net worth has been solidified in the past few years with his more than 71 million albums sold in the U.S. and 140 million worldwide. Additionally, his best-selling autobiography, Born to Run, and his sold-out Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway, have contributed significantly.

But it doesn’t stop there. In 2021, Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony for an estimated $500-$550 million, marking the biggest transaction ever achieved for a single artist’s body of work. Pollstar reported that in 2023, The Boss sold more than 1.6 million concert tickets, generating $380 million in revenue.

Springsteen is among the bestselling music artists of all time. He’s won 20 Grammy Awards, an Oscar, and a special Tony Award for his critically acclaimed, stripped-back one-man show.

Springsteen’s movie, which will follow the making of his 1982 album, Nebraska, is also in the works. It was first announced that the film was in production in April 2024. The film does not have a premiere date yet, but we do know it will star Jeremy Allen White.

The Grammy winner has also continued touring well into his 70s, playing 3-hour long shows night after night, most recently in Stockholm for the European leg of his 2024 tour, which he and the E Street Band will continue in Bergen, Norway in a few short days.

Reviewing his April 6 Los Angeles show, which had been postponed from 2023 due to an illness, Variety‘s Chris Willman wrote, “Springsteen has put on a tour that is the most bittersweet show on earth, until it finally settles for being the happiest, and occasionally even goofiest… and then turns heartbreaking again for the final encore.”

Springsteen grew up in a working-class family in a town on the Jersey Shore and bought his first guitar after watching the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show. He played in bands in high school and released his debut album in 1973, ‘Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.’

Singing about the thrills and traps of adolescence, young love, and getting the hell out of New Jersey, Springsteen spurned hits like ‘Born to Run,’ ‘Thunder Road,’ ‘I’m on Fire’ and ‘Dancing in the Dark.’ He became a hero of the common man, and one of the most important figures in American music.