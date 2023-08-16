Bruce Springsteen Too Sick To Perform & Is Forced To Postpone Two Shows

Bruce Springsteen, 73, has ‘taken ill’ and it’s caused him to postpone at least two dates on his current tour, according to social media pages published on Wednesday. The singer was scheduled to perform with his E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA on two nights, but now ticket holders are being asked to hold onto their tickets until new dates are announced.

Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled… — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2023

Once the post went up, Bruce’s fans took to the comments section to send him well wishes. “Feel better,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “Get well, see you down the road.” A third wrote, “Get well Bruce! Philly is looking forward to welcoming you back very very soon! ” and many more left heart emojis to signify their love and support.

Before Bruce fell ill, he made headlines when he fell with his guitar strapped around his chest while going up some stairs during a performance in Amsterdam. At first, he stayed on the floor while security and some of his E Street Band members rushed to his side. They helped him up and he recovered with a smile on his face. “Goodnight everybody!” he jokingly said, while waving to everybody.

Bruce’s most recent tour is happening after the original tour dates were postponed due to the COVID pandemic back in 2020. They were first rescheduled in 2021 but then got postponed again, to this year. It started in Feb. in the U.S. and Bruce and his band eventually went over to Europe to do shows in the summer. They returned to the U.S. in Aug. and are scheduled to have many more shows, including some in Canada, throughout the rest of 2023. It’s still unclear exactly when the postponed Philadelphia shows will take place.