Selma Blair Found Love Again With ‘Midwestern Man’

Image Credit: Getty Images

What? Like it’s hard? Selma Blair has found love at the age of 52 and she is all in for it.

The Legally Blonde actress had previously been in two relationships– In 2004 the star married Ahmet Zappa, an American musician, but the two headed for divorce in 2006. In addition to this failed marriage, she also dated fashion designer Jason Bleick – in which she welcomed son Arthur with– but they also came to an end.

Another factor while struggling to find the perfect match is a result of her battle with sclerosis and Ehlers – Danlos syndrome. Selma has been very vocal about her health journey and even showcased how true of a warrior she was when participating on Dancing With The Stars when she withdrew herself from the competition when she found it hard to dance through the pain.

Her battle with MS – multiple sclerosis – has made her an inspiration to many. She shared to Us Weekly, “So many people come up to me on the street. I’ve never had that. Being honest about the diagnosis and putting myself out there has been a real enrichment in my life.”

Her health status, career, and mom life is a big part of who she is hence why she told the outlet, “Fitting anything in as a mother wanting to build a career and figure out when you’re going to get your blood treatments in — a boyfriend falls by the wayside really easily. That’s why I would never want to get married. It’s a major setup to fail.”

Despite her confession of not wanting to walk down the aisle again, she claims she still got her dream “midwestern man” by her side. She stated, “ I saw him [mysterious lover] from across a table and now he’s my boyfriend. [I think] relationships are best kept out of press if possible. Nobody wants to be exposed to scrutiny. But yes, it’s possible to find love at 52. And beyond!”

Though the man remains unidentified, she revealed he is not within the “business.” Selma has opted to kepe her relationship private as she has not shared any snaps of her prince charming on social media.