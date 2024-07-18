Obama Tells Allies Biden Needs To Seriously Consider His Viability

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite being good ol’ pals at the White House during their time in office from 2009 to 2017, the 44th president of the United States of America Barack Obama suggested that current president Joe Biden should drop from the 2024 election— the New York Post reported.

As per an insider, that spilled the beans to the outlet, revealed that the former 62-year-old president has been in contact with some democratic politicians like Nancy Pelosi who are a bit worried about how the election will play out – in which the 81-year-old president has been warned about already.

Jonathan Karl – ABC News journalist – shared on Wednesday, July 17, during the Republican National Convention, “ [Chuck] Schumer forcefully made the case that it would be better for Biden, better for the Democratic Party, and better for the country if he were to bow out.”

This news comes just a day after Joe tested positive for COVID on Wednesday, July 17. His Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted in the statement, “Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms… [He] will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

Though he may be isolated in his Delaware home until his health is at a better state, he awaits the upcoming election in November. Running up against him once again is former president Donald J. Trump who recently announced that his chosen Vice President is J.D. Vance. He announced on Truth Social, “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio.”

Now his selection for running mate may have caused eyebrows to raise, after the 39-year-old had previously referred to the former president as “America’s Hitler.”

Though they Joe and Donald are set to battle it off in the election on November 5 – after already facing one another in 2020 which led to Biden being victorious.