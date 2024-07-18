Nick Jonas Sends Wife Priyanka Chopra Birthday Wishes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Another year around the sun has come into action for Priyanka Chopra, the actress turned 42 on Thursday, July 18. She is being celebrated around the world, especially by her close family.

Her hubby Nick Jonas dedicated a four snap post to the mother of their child, Malti Marie. The pictures included two solo shots of Priyanka and two of the married couple.

“The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love,” the 31-year-old captioned the post.

In addition, her mother, Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra shared a video of her daughter’s greatest accomplishments. She noted, “Happy Birthday to my unstoppable daughter, @priyankachopra Your talent and grace continue to inspire millions around the world +Here’s to another year of breaking barriers and making history!”

Their posts have led for heart warming messages to the actress in their comment section. “I really admire Priyanka Chopra. She is so inspirational for many women. Her every words are genuine and honest. I wish her long long healthy life,” an online follower shared on Madhu’s post.

“Happy birthday priyanka the most humble and the most caring human ever,” another added.

Her mother even showed more love in a separate snap shared of her daughter cheesin’ in a red bodysuit with white bottoms. She wrote, “Many happy returns of the day my dearest daughter. Wishing you a fabulous year ahead.”

Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, also chimed in on the birthday message as he shared two pictures on Instagram — a throwback picture of the family and one of his sister – in honor of his older sibling. “Happy happy birthday Big sister. From Being the Glue to us all. Total Rockstar. Wish you the very best in life. Have an awesome year ahead,” he expressed.

Some of her Bollywood family like Mannara Chopra shared a carousel post for her cousin’s birthday and jotted down, “Happy birthday to my darling sister! A sister is a blessing from God. Happy birthday, Mimi Didi! Mom always says you’re her first daughter, and we feel the same. Your love and support in Mitali’s and my life mean the world to us. Thanks for always teaching us that family is everything. Cheers to all our wonderful memories, beautiful trips, and many more to come…”