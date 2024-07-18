Angelina Jolie Reportedly Requests Brad Pitt to ‘Withdraw’ Winery Lawsuit to ‘End the Fighting’

Image Credit: Getty Images for AFI

Angelina Jolie has formally requested for Brad Pitt to “end the fighting” between them by dropping his lawsuit against her, regarding their French winery, Château Miraval. The couple purchased the winery in 2008 and hosted their wedding at the venue in 2014.

According to a new report, the 49-year-old actress wants her family “on a clear path toward healing.” Angelina’s attorney, Paul Murphy, released a statement to PEOPLE, claiming that Brad, 60, “tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse.”

“Those actions are central to these proceedings,” Paul added in his statement. to the outlet. “We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts. While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong.”

Angelina and Brad are parents to six children together — Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, Pax, Knox and Vivienne. Just two years into their marriage, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016. Since then, the exes have been in a legal dispute over finances and other assets. Moreover, the Eternals actress accused the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor of physically abusing her in 2016 while they and their children were on a flight together.

According to court documents obtained by Hollywood Life from the Los Angeles Superior Court in 2022, Angelina claimed that she and Brad argued at the back of the plane they were on, and he allegedly “grabbed [her] by the head and shook her.” She also claimed that Brad pushed her against the wall of the bathroom and “punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times.”

For his part, Brad has vehemently denied Angelina’s claims. Both actors have refrained from discussing the specifics of the incident publicly, instead focusing on protecting their children’s privacy. Nevertheless, the alleged incident continues to be a major topic amid their ongoing legal battle.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.