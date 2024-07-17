Taylor Hill Confirmed As First VS Angel To Return To The Runway Show

Image Credit: Getty Images

Are you ready to see these wings take off on the runway? After six years, Victoria Secret is returning for their glamorized fashion show and have just announced their first angel, Taylor Hill.

The 28-year-old model started her career with the well known brand back in 2014 where she was cast as a newbie for the runway show in which Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Ariana Grande performed at. Taylor performed alongside big names in the modeling industry such as Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss, Candace Swanepoel, and more.

In a video shared by VS on their social media, they wrote “ THIS JUST IN: Taylor Hill is officially joining the iconic Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2024 cast. Stay tuned, more announcements coming soon… #VSFashionShow”she recalled the 2014 event as her “best memory.”

“I just remember feeling very excited and also really nervous. But, I had the best time ever. I met people and made friends that I’m still friends with til this day. It holds a very special place in my heart,” she expressed.

Fans have already shared their thoughts on bringing back the model. A user online shared, “so excited i adore taylor.”

Another stated, “OH MY GOODNESS MY QUEEN IS BACKKKKKKK.”

Though there were some excited for her return, some users opted to give out their opinion on the model noting, “ I hope she improved her stage presence and her runway walk, she’s so pretty tho.”

While others had different opinions, fans are hoping to see the old models return to the runway. Someone said, “You guys better bring THE BARBARA PALVIN back to the show.”

An online user also said, “Bring back the old style of VS and angels.”

“We want see Gisele Bundchen again on VS fashion show !!!!,” a user commented.

Though details have not been fully uncovered on who will come back and when and where the show will take place, it is definitely a show many look forward to. “We can’t wait to take flight on the runway show,” the VS account noted on their announcement post of the show returning.