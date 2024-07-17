Patrick Mahomes Says He & Wife Brittany Are ‘Done’ Having Kids After Baby No. 3

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are going to be done having kids after their third baby! The Super Bowl winner, 28, revealed that he and his wife, 28, don’t plan on having more children after their next kid. Patrick explained that even though he thinks he’ll be done after baby number three, he did gush about getting to share amazing experiences with his kids in a press conference on Tuesday, July 16.

When asked about kids and the news that his wife is pregnant for the third time, Patrick joked about how he doesn’t plan on having more. “I’m done. I’ll say that. I said three and I’m done. So, it’s awesome. I always wanted to have kids young,” he said.

The Kansas City Chiefs QB continued to explain how he’s so excited to share the wonderful things in his life with his kids. “It makes an impact in my life, and so, I wanted to have kids young, and we’re having our third kid now to join our family, and Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our lives, and let our kids see these great things,” he said. “They might not be able to remember it [or] what videos [are] of, and it is really cool.”

He also admitted that given how much time his football career takes up for him, he’s fortunate during the offseason to get to bond with his little ones. “I spend so much time in the building at football for these seven-eight months, and whenever I’m with my family, I want to enjoy those [moments],” he said.

Brittany revealed that she’s pregnant with her third child in an Instagram post on July 12. She shared a photo of herself and Patrick with their two younger kids Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze,” 18 months, while she held the ultrasound photos. The whole family were wearing matching white outfits. “Round three, here we come,” she wrote alongside the photo.