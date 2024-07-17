Mauricio Umansky Spotted Kissing Unidentified Woman In Mykonos

Image Credit: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Despite his recent split from Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky appeared to have moved on as he was spotted full on PD with an unidentified woman in Greece.

The 54-year-old real estate agent had been in a very long relationship with his former 55-year-old spouse for 27 years of marriage. The then-couple that married in 1996 even welcomed three daughters – Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Their committed romance came to an end in 2023 when they released a statement on social media that noted, “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

Though they had a falling out, the two appear to remain good friends with one another especially after spending nearly three decades together. The mother-of-four– has another daughter Farrah Aldjufrie from a previous relationship with Guraish Aldjufrie – celebrated alongside Mauricio his birthday in June.

The Buying Beverly Hills star had to move on and was spotted– in pictures seen on Page Six – on Wednesday, July 17, being greeted with a hug and a kiss by a blonde woman– who wore a see-through white longsleeved dress– at a Mykonos airport.

Mauricio, who was cheesin’ hard once he spotted the mysterious gal, was dressed in a white t-shirt, military green joggers, black sneakers, and was accompanied by his luggae.

He was reached out to by Page Six and has made no comment neither shared any glimpse into his Greece getaway.

Though nothing is confirmed yet, he has been spotted with other women before. Last year in November, he was seen “all over” a blonde. He was also rumored to have been dating his dance partner Emma Slater during his time on season 32 of Dancing With The Stars, which they vocalized was not true.