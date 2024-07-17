Madonna’s Biopic Is Back On Track !

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Time has gone by slowly for Madonna’s biopic to unravel, but boy does this “Material Girl” have news for you!

In a recent post made on Instagram where the 65-year-old is posing – in a button down shirt that was topped with a vest and jeans – in front of a typewriter in a loungey room with the song “OKAY” by JT playing in the background. In the video she is seen using the typewriter and surrounded by a bunch of scripts — one in particular that was titled “Who’s That Girl” and noted underneath “Rewrites by Madonna and ECW.”

She captioned her video, “I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this………..OKAY. (Story of my life).”

The Queen of Pop has been an icon in the music industry ever since she began in the 80s. She has changed the rules of fashion and music in all aspects as she always implemented new trends to her style.

Madonna Louise Ciccone has been a huge trendsetter that many big prodution companies have wanted to make movies based on her life. During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon she recalled, “I read that Universal was doing a script. Like, they sent me the script because they wanted my blessing, and I read it. It was the most hideous, superficial crap I’ve ever read.”

“La Isla Bonita” singer has been very vocal about female empowerment, she wants to be able to write her own film without having any man be involved with telling her life. She had stated to Jimmy, “The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men.”

The biopic had previously been postponed in January 2023. The film – which has yet to be given more details about – is set to have Julia Garner portray the role of the pop star herself, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to the outlet, Madonna had mentioned the film would go on to show the “struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man’s world as a woman, and really just the journey.”