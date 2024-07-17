Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reacts To Baby’s Heartbeat: ‘There It Is!’

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has enjoyed the journey of motherhood, especially in hearing her yet-to-be born baby’s heartbeat.

After the 32-year-old’s release from prison, she has been on the journey to live life to the fullest and to her that is finding love with her partner Ken Urker and welcoming their first baby. The two rekindled their romance after having called off their engagement while she was serving her sentence.

The expecting mother revealed the news on July 9 via a YouTube video in which she announced she was already 11 weeks pregnant.Gypsy had started to notice signs that led to a potential pregnancy, she expressed she had a lot of cravings and hunger which was unusual for her. “Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025. We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” she shared.

A week after her announcement, she posted a video on Instagram where she is seen laying in bed at home using a fetal doppler to listen to the little one’s heartbeat. “There it is!,” she geeked over the sound.

“Hearing our baby’s heartbeat with a home doppler leave your gender predictions on my poll,” she captioned her video. As of now, her following voted the most on the baby being a girl.

Despite the exciting journey, many have left their comments about how she previously did not want her baby to be exposed to the social media world due to the hate and criticism she has received for her past actions.

A user shared, “so you have changed your mind about sharing your child genuine question because this indeed putting the child into social media.”

Gypsy replied back with, “sharing my pregnancy journey is different then showing my child after birth to trool on the internet. I won’t allow my child to be scrutinize threatened, brought down and mistreated by the cruel individuals that plague my social media.”

While some had their negative comments to share, others opted to support Gypsy. Another user said, “Yall im actually so happy for her. I don’t even care what has happened in the past.”