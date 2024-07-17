Firerose Prevented From Using Billy Ray Cyrus’ Credit Cards After Spending $96k

Image Credit: Getty Images for ACM

Though it has been a rough divorce battle, Firerose no longer has access to using her estranged husband Billy Ray Cyrus’ credit cards which is music to his ears.

Despite their first encounter being back during the Hannah Montana days, the pair did not begin to date until 2022 after his split from former spouse Tish Cyrus. Though they tied the knot and only lasted seven months before their marriage was annulled, it came to be known that the duo had been facing some issues.

The topic of abuse came into play from both parties as the 36-year-old singer initially accused the “Achey Breaky Heart” singer to have “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse” on her. This led for the 62-year-old country then state in his filings, “While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused…Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant.”

His attorneys even chimed in on the subject to share “We regret that Ms. Hodges has chosen to litigate this 7-month marriage in the press and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight…[her statement was] confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only two days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage.”

Aside from this, Billy Ray accused Firerose of having used $96,986.05 on his cards which led him to ask for a restraining order that prevented her from using his source of payments. His request was granted by a Tennessee judge as per documents held by People that stated, “no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges.”

Their relationship led to a very strained bond between the country star and his family – from his previous relationship.

His daughter, Miley Cyrus, had previously been open on David Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction about how she would not be where she was without her dad but she emphazied how despite his help, she still feels as if her mom is her hero and raised her — and that she gained her narcissism from him.