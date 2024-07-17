Drake Reveals His Home Was Flooded in New Video: ‘This Better Be Espresso Martini’

The "Hotline Bling" rapper showed some of the gross water overflowing into one of the rooms in his home amid a huge rainstorm in Toronto.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 17, 2024 10:40AM EDT
Image Credit: GC Images

You can be one of the biggest rappers in the world, and still have issues with your house. Drake shared a video of his home getting overflowed in a flood on Tuesday, July 16. In the video, the If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late rapper, 37, filmed as a friend tried to shut the door amid the showers. It’s not clear how bad the leakage was, but it seemed to go over his ankles.

In the clip, Drake’s friend was pushing a glass door shut. A few ottomans were seen sitting in the middle of the room, plus an empty bar cart. Drake panned down to show himself wading through the water, which was a light brown color. He was wearing red shorts and holding a broom as he made his way through the house. He seemed to be walking into a different room.

While the overflowing water is certainly a bummer for any homeowner, Champagne Papi seemed to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing. “This better be Espresso Martini,” he wrote in the video, comparing the water’s brown color to the popular cocktail.

In response to the video, a few people made jokes, referencing his recent feud with Kendrick Lamar. “Bro got the rap game against him, AND NOW MOTHER NATURE,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Kendrick definitely planned this lmao he’s so brilliant,” another viewer said. “Not God saying ‘you not like us,'” another commented.

It’s only natural that people started referencing the K.Dot beef. Drizzy’s back-and-forth with the rapper was certainly one of the musical highlights of the year. While Drake had the most recent and final track released (“The Heart Part 6”), many people declared Kendrick the winner, and his most recent diss track “Not Like Us” went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. While things had mostly cooled, the To Pimp a Butterfly rapper did release a music video for his final diss track earlier in July.

