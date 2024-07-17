Christi Lukasiak, ‘Dance Moms’ Star, Arrested For DUI

Image Credit: WireImage

Dance Moms‘ Christi Lukasiak is back in the news, this time for a DUI.

Per the police report held by TMZ, the 47-year-old was involved in a car crash that took place on June 28 where her car struck into a tree. It appeared that the mom-of-two not a sober state as she confessed she was on “two glasses of wine.”

As she went over five miles of the 35 mph limit while driving, her sentencing is set to take place on August 13. Neither has she or her representative have made a comment since the incident.

This news comes after her post in May on Instagram where she shared a TikTok video that titled “POV Kelly [Hyland] and Christi after leaving another dance competition to go to a bar.” The video displayed both former dance moms dancing as they were photoshopped into a bar.

The mother of Chloe Lukasiak noted the post, “I feel like this deserved a place on the feed… and @kellyhyland doesn’t remember doing this.”

A user went on to go back to the video and write,”this… did not age well.”

In another video shared by the reality star in May she was filmed making a martini alongside her close friend – Kelly, mom of Brooke and Paige Hyland. “Greatest 10 seconds of reality television @kellyhyland Would you drink a martini that Keely and I made?.”

But Christi is not the only former cast member from Dance Moms to have been in some legal trouble. Dance coach Abby Lee Miller – in which Christi was shown to not get so along with – was sentenced to prison for fraud and bankruptcy.

During an interview on “Just B” podcast, the 58-year-old who is battling with cancer shared, “What the show did and the moms did is ruin my business…They destroyed my business.” She also went on to criticize how during her time in prison neither of dancers from the show went to visit her during her sentence. “Shame on you. Shame on you after what I did for you, for your children — helped make you a lot of money. You couldn’t come to visit me for eight and a half months? You couldn’t send a card, a letter?,” she told Entertainment Tonight.