Emma Roberts Engaged to Cody John After 2 Years of Dating: See Photo of Her Ring

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Emma Roberts and Cody John are engaged! The 33-year-old scream queen announced the big news via Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, with a cheeky caption — all the while showing off her sparkling engagement ring in a selfie alongside her fiancé.

“Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” Emma jokingly wrote in her caption. The couple happily flashed their biggest smiles for the camera as they posed in front of what appeared to be a lake in the background.

The Scream 4 actress’ social media caption was seemingly a reference to the time when her mother, Kelly Cunningham, shared a photo of her son, Rhodes, without asking for permission. In early 2023, Kelly shared a snap of the 3-year-old — whom Emma shares with ex Garret Hedlund — to her Instagram account.

Emma and Cody went public with their relationship over the summer of 2022. At the time, Cody shared several photos to social media of them kissing and getting close. Like his fiancée, Cody is a fellow actor.

While the pair have occasionally shared Instagram photos of each other throughout their romance, Emma gave a glimpse into their relationship during a recent interview with PEOPLE. The We’re the Millers star recalled watching a movie with Cody that caused both of them to shed a few tears.

“I watched the movie The Iron Claw with my boyfriend, and the two of us were sobbing,” Emma gushed in the interview that was published on July 13. “It was just a disaster of crying and then laughing at each other for crying, which made us cry even harder.”

Before she found love with Cody, Emma dated Garrett from 2019 until early 2022. Although they split, the former couple have amicably been co-parenting their son together.

Earlier this year, Emma opened up about motherhood during her appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna. While recalling working on Madame Web, the actress pointed out that Rhodes “came to visit [her] on set.”

“And it’s amazing being a mom,” she added. “And he’s 3 now.”

Since Emma is maintaining a hectic schedule as a working actress, she noted that her mom has been helpful to her while raising Rhodes.

“It’s like 12-hour days, five days a week, and my mom helps me with my son and they have the most beautiful relationship and I’m so grateful,” Emma said.