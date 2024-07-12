Travis Kelce Dedicates Karaoke Award to Girlfriend Taylor Swift: Watch

Leave it to Travis Kelce to shine a spotlight on Taylor Swift even when he’s the one being recognized! While accepting his karaoke win at the American Century Championship on Thursday, July 11, the 34-year-0ld Kansas City Chiefs tight end dedicated his musical performance and award to his girlfriend, 34.

“Taylor, this is for you,” Travis said on stage.

The athlete won the award after performing a rendition of Whitesnake’s hit single “Here I Go Again” that evening in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Travis gave his performance everything he had, and the crowd loved his enthusiasm.

This, of course, wasn’t the first time that fans have heard Travis sing a few notes. After he and his Chiefs teammates won the 2024 Super Bowl in February, Travis belted out a few lyrics of “Viva Las Vegas.” The moment was captured by cameras and went viral on social media.

“Taylor, this is for you” Your karaoke winner at @ACChampionship? Travis Kelce! pic.twitter.com/F5q38gYlk0 — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) July 12, 2024

Since Taylor, however, is the professional singer out of the two of them, she is traveling the world for her international Eras Tour and couldn’t fly back to the U.S. to see her boyfriend get the award. The couple met just months after the Grammy Award winner embarked on the U.S. leg of her tour in mid-2023. In September of that year, Taylor attended her first Chiefs game to support Travis.

Now that the pair have been going strong for nearly one year, the football player revealed when he “started to really fall for” the “Karma” hitmaker during an appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast in June. Travis noted that he developed feelings for Taylor after witnessing “how genuine she is around friends [and] family.”

“The first game she came to against the Bears — I was like, ‘OK, I could probably set you up with everything.’ And she just walked right through the front door,” he recalled telling his girlfriend. “She was just like, ‘I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’ She got beaucoup points for that. I was like, ‘Damn, she’s in the madness. She wants to support me and do things like that.’”

Adding that Taylor “really won [him] over with that one,” Travis added that he “want[s] to keep things private” about their relationship but “at the same time” doesn’t want to “hide anything” about their love.

“That’s my girl. That’s my lady,” Travis continued. “So, it’s like, I’m proud of that. I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, ‘How am I going to keep this under wraps? You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to to comment knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”