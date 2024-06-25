Travis Kelce Opens Up About When He ‘Really Started to Fall for’ Taylor Swift at First Game She Went to

Travis Kelce revealed the romantic moment that he really started to fall in love with Taylor Swift during a new interview on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast on Monday, June 24. The Super Bowl winner, 34, recounted the first NFL game that his popstar girlfriend, 34, attended when the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023. Travis admitted that he “started to really fall for” Taylor after seeing “how genuine she is around friends [and] family.”

As the podcast hosts opened up about Taylor’s early attendance at his games, Travis opened up about how he’d tried to prep the “All Too Well” singer beforehand, but she was a natural. “The first game she came to against the Bears. I was like, ‘Okay, I could probably set you up with everything.’ And she just walked right through the front door,” he said. “She was just like, ‘I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’ She got beaucoup points for that. I was like, ‘Damn, she’s in the madness. She wants to support me and do things like that.’ She really won me over with that one.”

Earlier in the conversation, Travis admitted that adjusting to the superstar fame that comes with dating Taylor has been an adjustment, but he also loves getting to publicly gush about her. “You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything, you know? That’s my girl. That’s my lady,” he said. “So, it’s like, I’m proud of that. I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, ‘How am I going to keep this under wraps? You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to to comment knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

While fans got used to seeing Taylor in Travis’ element during the NFL season, Swifties have been watching the tight end support her as he’s attended tons of her European “Eras Tour” shows. At Taylor’s most recent gig at Wembley, Travis also made his debut on stage during the intro to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” After the show, the singer admitted that she was so happy to see him join her in an Instagram post. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” she wrote. “Never going to forget these shows.”