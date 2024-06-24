Travis Kelce Joins Taylor Swift On Stage for London ‘Eras Tour’ Show During ‘TTPD’ Section: Watch

View gallery Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Travis Kelce is “so productive.” The Super Bowl winner, 34, had the Swifties going crazy when he made a surprise appearance during Taylor Swift’s concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, June 23. Before Taylor, 34, sang “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” the Kansas City Chiefs player appeared during the song’s introduction, and plenty of fans shared the clip on social media.

Before Taylor launched into the final song from The Tortured Poets Department portion of her set, she took part in the usual pre-show skit. In it, Taylor begins falling back onto a heart-shaped bed on the stage, as three men in tuxedos get her prepped for the final number. While she looks disproving before the song, she eventually perks up and begins the song. While it’s usually three of her male dancers, this time one of the men on stage was none other than Travis.

The tight end walked on stage in his own tuxedo and top hat, and he begins fanning Taylor before she falls back on the bed. He also puts some makeup on her as the other men help her with her outfit change. Travis also brushed the makeup on his own face, and he proceeded to do some of his own dance moves to direct Taylor. It was a very cute and funny moment, and naturally, so many people in the crowd cheered as they realized that it was Trav.

At the end of the interlude, Taylor takes the microphone and performs the standout TTPD cut “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

While Travis has been in attendance for plenty of Taylor’s “Eras Tour” shows, the London run was certainly a star-studded affair. Tons of celebs were spotted for the Wembley gigs, and Travis attended all three nights. He only appeared on stage during the third and final Wembley show though. Travis wasn’t the only Kelce there to support Tay during the London run. The Chiefs player’s brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie were also spotted on night two.