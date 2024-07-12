Serena Williams Slams Harrison Butker at the 2024 ESPY Awards: ‘We Don’t Need You’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Serena Williams did not hold back from sharing how she feels about Harrison Butker‘s past controversial comments. While hosting this year’s ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11, the 42-year-old former tennis pro dissed the 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player as she pointed out women’s accomplishments in sports.

“So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports,” she said, before adding, “Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you.”

Although Harrison attended the award show, cameras didn’t capture his reaction to Serena’s comment.

Two months prior, the football player made headlines for his commencement address at Benedictine College in Kansas. Throughout his speech, Harrison made comments about women’s careers and reproductive rights, the LGBTQIA+ community and President Joe Biden‘s policies.

"So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports." – Venus Williams "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you." – Serena Williams "At all. Like, ever." – Quinta Brunson #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/RhvxfiHUWN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 12, 2024

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment,” he said. “You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

The athlete then claimed that his wife, Isabelle Butker, “would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Harrison’s speech quickly went viral online, and multiple celebrities and some of his fellow Chiefs teammates spoke out about his comments. Additionally, social media users criticized him for his personal beliefs.

Weeks after the graduation took place, Harrison defended his comments while appearing at a gala in Nashville, noting, “If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now.”