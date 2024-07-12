Katy Perry Facing Backlash For New Song ‘Woman’s World’ Produced by Dr. Luke

Image Credit: Getty Images for Balenciaga

Though encouraging female empowerment in her new single “Woman’s World,” Katy Perry’s fans are already criticizing the song due to the 39-year-old choosing a Dr. Luke – Kesha’s former producer who she was in a legal battle with – to bring the music video to life.

“It was co-written by six people, four of whom are men. It’s produced by three men, one of whom is Dr Luke, who was accused of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse by Kesha. The video is also directed by a man. LOL,” one user commented on the singer’s post on X.

Despite having teased the single for a couple of weeks now, this ‘California Girl’ released the song on Thursday, July 11 — with the music video that premiered on Friday, July 12.

The music video goes on to display hard working women at a construction sight and Katy is seen channeling her inner Rosie the Riveter in her denim romper – which she has two outfit changes: an American flag themed bodysuit and a white bikini set with what appears to be bionic legs – and her red bandana. Later on in the video, she wakes up after being slammed by an anchor to a very destroyed world where fans see a cameo from internet star, Trisha Paytas.

Online users have found that the 50-year-old being tied into this song is not a good representation of wanting to show female empowerment. Lukasz Gottwald aka Dr. Luke had been accused by the “Tiktok” hitmaker of drugging and raping her. Their legal dispute went on for years until they settled on an agreement last year. ​​”Only God knows what happened that night… As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved,” Kesha noted in a statement released in June 2023.

The producer then proceeded to once again deny the allegations and state, “while I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

Katy has not made any public comments on the matter.