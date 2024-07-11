Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Reportedly Arrested on Charges of Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Nicolas Cage‘s eldest son, Weston Coppola Cage, was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 10, on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. According to PEOPLE, the 33-year-old turned himself in and was released on a $150,000 bond.

The charge relates to an alleged incident that took place on April 28 between Weston and his mother, Christina Fulton. The two argued, then their dispute became physical, according to the outlet. Law enforcement also informed the publication, “During the incident, Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed.”

According to the publication, Christina released a statement the next day, describing what had allegedly happened between her and Weston.

“On April 28, 2024, around 5:30 p.m., I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help,” her statement read. “When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries. Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental-health evaluation, the police officers refused my request.”

Nicolas and Christina welcomed Weston in December 1990. The former couple dated in the 1990s before breaking up following Weston’s birth.

Following the alleged argument in April, Christina released a separate statement in May, which contested the claims that she and her son had argued before the apparent altercation.

“Contrary to their claims, Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident,” Christina’s statement read, obtained by PEOPLE. “On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston’s best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental-health crisis. I acted swiftly to ensure his safety. Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental-health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience. I have always supported helping my son with his mental-health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs.”