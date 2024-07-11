Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Reportedly Arrested on Charges of Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Weston was reportedly released on a $150,000 bond and was charged in relation to an alleged incident that took place in April with his mother.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 11, 2024 4:27PM EDT
Weston Coppola Cage and Nicolas Cage attend the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
View gallery
Nicolas Cage 'Knowing' film premiere, New York, America - 09 Mar 2009 Directed by Alex Proyas, 'Knowing' stars Nicolas Cage as teacher John Koestler who opens a time capsule that has been dug up at his son's elementary school. Inside it he finds a number of chilling predictions - some that have already occurred and others that are about to. The predictions lead him to believe the world is ending, and that he and his son are involved in the apocalypse. The film also stars Chandler Canterbury, Rose Byrne and Nadia Townsend.
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata arrive on the red carpet at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" at Museum of Modern Art on March 28, 2023 in New York City. Renfield Premiere, New York, United States - 28 Mar 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Cage was spotted overdressed grocery shopping Saturday in Las Vegas, wearing a long sleeve white dress shirt with a black coat and sporting his new bright red hair. Hopefully, "The Leaving Las Vegas" star won't be leaving Vegas anytime soon. 20 Aug 2022 Pictured: Nicolas Cage with new red hair. Photo credit: TripleT / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA888194_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Getty Images

Nicolas Cage‘s eldest son, Weston Coppola Cage, was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 10, on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. According to PEOPLE, the 33-year-old turned himself in and was released on a $150,000 bond.

The charge relates to an alleged incident that took place on April 28 between Weston and his mother, Christina Fulton. The two argued, then their dispute became physical, according to the outlet. Law enforcement also informed the publication, “During the incident, Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed.”

According to the publication, Christina released a statement the next day, describing what had allegedly happened between her and Weston.

Nicolas Cage and Weston Coppola Cage at the Premiere Of Quiver Distribution's "Running With The Devil"
Steve Granitz/WireImage

“On April 28, 2024, around 5:30 p.m., I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help,” her statement read. “When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries. Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental-health evaluation, the police officers refused my request.”

Nicolas and Christina welcomed Weston in December 1990. The former couple dated in the 1990s before breaking up following Weston’s birth.

Following the alleged argument in April, Christina released a separate statement in May, which contested the claims that she and her son had argued before the apparent altercation.

“Contrary to their claims, Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident,” Christina’s statement read, obtained by PEOPLE. “On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston’s best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental-health crisis. I acted swiftly to ensure his safety. Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental-health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience. I have always supported helping my son with his mental-health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs.”

ad