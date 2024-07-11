Joe Jonas Claims New Solo Album is the ‘Most Personal Music’ He’s Made Following Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas revealed that some of his most insightful music is on the way! The popstar, 31, opened up about the music that’s going to be included on his upcoming solo album in a new interview with Jake Shane on the Therapuss podcast on Wednesday, July 10. The new revelations about his solo record come months after it was revealed that he and his wife Sophie Turner were getting a divorce.

The JoBro teased that the new album would arrive later this year, and he shared some insight into the forthcoming single “Work It Out,” which will be released soon. “The most personal music I’ve ever put out,” he said, via Entertainment Tonight. “The idea is sometimes you realize you have to just shake yourself out of something and you’re the only person that going to fix it for yourself. No one’s going to save you.”

Besides the upcoming single, Joe also shared some other details about the record, including that the album was made in only two weeks. He didn’t outright say that any songs were inspired by his split from Sophie, 28, but he did explain that he touched on a variety of topics. “This music, it’s all over the place. There’s some real beautiful ballads, there’s some songs about being a dad, there’s songs about love, there’s songs about being better to yourself, kind of everything,” he said.

The upcoming album will be Joe’s first solo album in over a decade. While he’s recently put out two records with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas as part of the Jonas Brothers and one record with his band DNCE, his last solo album was 2011’s Fastlife.

In the interview, Joe admitted that the timing worked out where his brothers had other projects and it felt right to go it alone. “I asked my brothers’ blessings. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go work on, I don’t want to call it solo, but I’m gonna go do something on my own, and I don’t feel like it’s DNCE. And I need to go just express some stuff for myself,” he said.