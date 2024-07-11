Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Spotted Next to Alexa Chung at Wimbledon: Photos

Joe Alwyn was one of the major celebs attending Wimbledon, and he was spotted standing next to model and television personality Alexa Chung. On Wednesday, July 10, the two were photographed handing each other drinks and smiling while watching the tournament, but it’s unclear whether or not they attended the event as friends or if they were on a date.

Swifties, of course, are speculating over the friendly outing since the 33-year-old actor split from Taylor Swift in mid-2023. The former couple were together for six years until they broke up at the start of Taylor’s Eras Tour.

Since Joe and Taylor, 34, kept many details about their romance away from the public eye, it’s unclear what led to their breakup. However, fans think the pop singer dropped hints about it in her album The Tortured Poets Department.

Last month, Joe broke his silence about his and Taylor’s split during an interview with The Sunday Times, opening up about the overwhelming publicity he was under after the news of their split broke.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” Joe told the publication in June. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

While pointing out that “something very real” between them was “suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press,” Joe recalled how his and Taylor’s past romance was “dissected, speculated on [and] pulled out of shape beyond recognition.” However, now that he’s in “a really great place in [his] life, professionally and personally,” Joe was adamant on not spilling too much about his past with Taylor.

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said,” the Mary Queen of Scots star said, before pointing out, “I have made my peace with that. … I’m sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn’t want to just open the door to things like that right now.”

Toward the end of his interview, Joe acknowledged, “As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private,” and added that he saw “no reason to change that now.”