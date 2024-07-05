Wimbledon 2024: Every Celeb Attendee

Image Credit: Getty Images

Wimbledon has always drawn a star-studded crowd, and this year’s tournament is proving to be no different.

The Wimbledon Championships kicked off on Monday, July 1, and will run for two weeks, concluding with the women’s doubles final and men’s singles decider on Sunday, July 14. As the championships progress, celebrity tennis fanatics continue to show up to this refined event.

Kate Middleton was a prominent topic surrounding this year’s Wimbledon as she has traditionally handed out trophies for the women’s singles tournaments. However, amidst her cancer treatment, the long-time supporter and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016 has yet to make an appearance.

Her parents, however, made a fashionable appearance on Thursday at London’s renowned Wimbledon tennis tournament, taking their seats in the prestigious royal box on Center Court inside the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton

David Beckham

James Blake and Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil from The Good Place pictured with English singer-songwriter and music producer James Blake.

Rebel Wilson

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall, otherwise known as Samantha Jones, captured in a pink ensemble.

Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl, of the rock band Foo Fighters, was pictured with his wife, Jordyn Blum.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso

Mel C