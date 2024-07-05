 Wimbledon 2024: The Celebrities Are In Attendance – Hollywood Life

Wimbledon 2024: Every Celeb Attendee

Here are some of the stars who joined to watch the highly revered tennis tournament this year.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
July 5, 2024 2:35PM EDT
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: A general view of Court 14 as Caroline Garcia of France (L) plays against Anna Blinkova (R) in the Ladies' Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

Wimbledon has always drawn a star-studded crowd, and this year’s tournament is proving to be no different.

The Wimbledon Championships kicked off on Monday, July 1, and will run for two weeks, concluding with the women’s doubles final and men’s singles decider on Sunday, July 14. As the championships progress, celebrity tennis fanatics continue to show up to this refined event.

Kate Middleton was a prominent topic surrounding this year’s Wimbledon as she has traditionally handed out trophies for the women’s singles tournaments. However, amidst her cancer treatment, the long-time supporter and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016 has yet to make an appearance.

Kate Middleton Parents House
Kate Middleton Waving Alongside Carole Middleton/Pacific Coast News

Her parents, however, made a fashionable appearance on Thursday at London’s renowned Wimbledon tennis tournament, taking their seats in the prestigious royal box on Center Court inside the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton attend day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 04: Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton attend day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

David Beckham

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: David Beckham watches Carlos Alcaraz of Spain abd Mark Lajal of Estonia during their Gentlemen's Singles first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 01: David Beckham watches Carlos Alcaraz of Spain abd Mark Lajal of Estonia during their Gentlemen’s Singles first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

James Blake and Jameela Jamil

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 01: James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Jameela Jamil from The Good Place pictured with English singer-songwriter and music producer James Blake.

Rebel Wilson

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Rebel Wilson attends as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon on July 2, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Emirates)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 02: Rebel Wilson attends as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon on July 2, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Emirates)

Kim Cattrall

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Kim Cattrall attends The Championships, Wimbledon 2024 on July 03, 2024 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for AELTC)
WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND – JULY 03: Kim Cattrall attends The Championships, Wimbledon 2024 on July 03, 2024 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for AELTC)

Kim Cattrall, otherwise known as Samantha Jones, captured in a pink ensemble.

Dave Grohl

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum attend day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 02: Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum attend day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Dave Grohl, of the rock band Foo Fighters, was pictured with his wife, Jordyn Blum.

Hannah Waddingham

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Hannah Waddingham celebrates with Champagne Lanson at The Championships at Wimbledon on July 3, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Champagne Lanson)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 03: Hannah Waddingham celebrates with Champagne Lanson at The Championships at Wimbledon on July 3, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Champagne Lanson)

Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso

Mel C

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - JULY 3: Melanie C with Pimm's, an Official Partner of Wimbledon, at the iconic "Pimm's on the Hill" on July 3, 2024 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Pimm's)
WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND – JULY 3: Melanie C with Pimm’s, an Official Partner of Wimbledon, at the iconic “Pimm’s on the Hill” on July 3, 2024 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Pimm’s)
ad