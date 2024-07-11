Alexandra Daddario Jokes Her Child Will ‘Go to Pre-School With Margot Robbie & Hailey Bieber’s Kids’

Alexandra Daddario is looking forward to having some star-studded back-to-school nights! The Baywatch actress, 38, joked about some of the other ladies in Hollywood expecting their first children as she shared her pregnancy announcement on Wednesday, July 10. Sharing one of the photos from her Vogue profile announcing the pregnancy, Alexandra included a witty caption.

The photo features Alexandra seated on a kitchen counter, taking a sip from a coffee mug, her piercing blue eyes looking out from over the cup. She’s wearing an open button-down shirt, showing off her baby bump as well as some white shorts. She also completed the look with some cozy-looking orange socks. She also accessorized with a tiny gold watch.

In the caption, Alexandra poked fun at the recent pregnancy announcements regarding Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie. “Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and hailey bieber’s kids,” she wrote before crediting the photographer.

The baby will be Alexandra’s first. She is expecting the baby with her husband of two years, producer Andrew Form. The child will be Andrew’s third. Alexandra revealed her pregnancy in a new profile from Vogue, published on Wednesday, July 10.

In the profile, Alexandra revealed that she worked very hard to keep her pregnancy a secret, but it led to some uncomfortable kissing scenes in the movie that she was working on. “If I tell my job that I’m pregnant, I’m going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace,” she said. “I have wonderful co-stars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl.”

In the profile, the White Lotus actress also revealed that she had previously suffered a miscarriage, and she explained how difficult that loss had been. “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful,” she told the outlet.