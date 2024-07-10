Alexandra Daddario Is Pregnant & Expecting First Child With Husband Andrew Form

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario is going to be a mom! The 38-year-old actress revealed during a new interview that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Andrew Form — and she went through great lengths to hide her pregnancy for a while.

“I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my co-stars right after,” she told Vogue in an interview that was published on Wednesday, July 10. “By week five, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be able to hide this.'”

On the flip side, Alexandra recalled thinking, “If I tell my job that I’m pregnant, I’m going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace.” However, that didn’t work out, she clarified. “I have wonderful co-stars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl.”

When she was experiencing morning sickness, the San Andreas star was working on the set of AMC’s Mayfair Witches. Although her eventual announcement was a happy one, Alexandra revealed that she had a “loss” in her past. “Well, I had been pregnant [before],” she said without going into further detail.

“It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” she explained. “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”

Since she’s experienced trauma, Alexandra noted that it “was actually quite hard to process” that she got pregnant again.

“You have a lot of complicated feelings,” she added.

Nevertheless, the White Lotus alum had a distraction: her job. “Work was both a stressor and a savior,” she acknowledged. “I was so overwhelmed with work. Part of me was like, ‘This is the worst thing ever.’ Then part of me was like, ‘This is actually a great distraction.’ Because I’m not sitting there all day long in my house going, ‘If I pick up this pot to make pasta, is something bad going to happen? If I eat this pasta, is something bad going to happen?'”