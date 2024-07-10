Vanessa Hudgens Reveals New Hairstyle After Giving Birth: Watch

Image Credit: Getty Images for Caliwater Kids

In just less than a week of welcoming her first child with Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens has her head in the game when it comes to maternity. With her newfound motherhood, she changed up her look with a glamorous new haircut, which she revealed on Instagram.

The 35-year-old showed off her dark black hairdo that consisted of layers and neatly done. As she smiled and blew a kiss to the camera, she captioned her video “Fresh trim n blow out got me feelin myself lol.”

This transformation comes just days after the High School Musical alum recently fired back at the media for getting ahead in announcing the arrival of their unnamed baby. “​​We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media… Despite all of that, mom, dad and baby are happy and healthy,” the married couple noted in their statment that was posted on Vanessa’s Instagram Story.

In recent events, the former Disney star and the 28-year-old athlete were captured in pictures leaving a Santa Monica, California hospital with their newborn. The Springbreakers actress was being pushed in a wheelchair while wearing a blue long sleeved top, black pants, and sunglasses as she carried her little one. Cole followed behind in a teal hoodie and black shorts.

The two got engaged in February 2023 in Paris which they revealed via an Instagram post captioned, “YES. We couldn’t be happier.” In an interview with Vogue she revealed, “it’s [Paris] the most romantic city in the world…I was very surprised. I dropped a hint that that would be the ideal place, but kind of forgot about it because I didn’t want to have any expectations on the trip. I just wanted to enjoy it for what it was, and he caught me completely off guard.” They got married later that year in December. Vanessa first announced she was expecting when she arrived at the Oscars this year in March showing off her baby bump.