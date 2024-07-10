Tobey Maguire’s Ex-Wife Defends Him Following Backlash for Dating Lily Chee, 20

Image Credit: Getty Images for Gilt.com

Despite having split a couple of years ago, Jennifer Meyer came to defend her ex-husband Tobey Maguire after a comment was made about the 49-year-old actor having been spotted going out with Lily Chee, a 20-year-old model.

The 47-year-old jewlery designer romantically tied the knot with Maguire in 2007 and welcomed both Ruby Sweetheart and Otis Tobias in their time being. By 2016 it was reported by an insider who told People, “they’ve been living separate lives for a while…They have completely different interests and haven’t seemed to be connecting.”

The source added, “he’s extremely private and prefers to stay home, and she’s very social and has tons of girlfriends… they haven’t been happy together for a long time… But they are great parents and they love their children.”

Their statement noted, “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple…As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.” In 2020, the then-couple filed for divorce.

Fast forward to present time, on 4th of July this year the original Spiderman was seen with Lily at Michael Rubin’s white party. pA ost made on Reddit showed a comment written by a user that said, “Why is your ex husband banging someone 3 years older than your daughter.” The mother-of-two came to his defense and replied with, “I don’t usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car. Being a good guy. And now he has blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light.”

She continued, “I am disengaging after this… But don’t believe everything you read (I’m sure you were taught that somewhere) Tobey is as good of a guy as it gets.”

Though neither Tobey or Lily have commented on the matter, the model did share an Instagram carousel of moments alongside her gal pals at the party in which was captioned “fun fun fun for the 4th,” he was not found in any photo.