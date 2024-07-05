Michael Rubin’s All White Party: All The Celebs That Attended The 4th of July Event

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Hampton’s most iconic annual 4th of July party just took place on Thursday and instead of repping in red and blue, it is strictly an all white party.

The party hosted by the Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and his wife Camille Fishel initially took place in 2021, according to The New York Times, and since has been the ‘IT’ summer party. A-list celebrities that range from athletes to actors to singers always show up in attendance and rock in their best looks.

As per Michael’s Instagram post that captioned “Grateful to be able to bring so many incredible people together,” these were some of the celebrities that showed up to the patriotic event:

Kardashian Sisters: Kim and Khloe

Kim and Khloe Kardashian showed up to the party in white revealing outfits. The 43-year-old SKIMS founder chose for a silky halter top that had a deep u-shaped neckline and matching skirt. Alongside her was the 40-year-old Good American founder who had a cutout long dress. The Kardashian stars have been a household name when it comes to this party.

Lovebirds: Megan Fox and MGK

The 38-year-old actress went for a summer vibe in a mini white dress and topped off her look with a thick chocker. She went accompanied by her 34-year-old partner who matched in a white t-shirt, suspenders, and pants. Their presence comes shortly after the Jennifer’s Body actress revealed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that the two had called off their engagement.

Man Mayhem: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Quavo, Druski, and CJ Stroud

In an instagram post shared by the host himself, Michael initiated the carousel posing alongside a group of men that included NFL players Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, CJ Stroud, rapper Quavo, and internet personality Druski. Most of the group were all blinged out with chains, sunglasses, and white fits.

Aside from these guests, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Wayne, Emily Ratajkowski, Jake Paul, Drake, Lala, Winnie Harlow, and many others showed up.

Though the night did not just consist of these celebrities showing up, they witnessed a performance by Lil Wayne as per a video shared by @artistgeorgecondo on Instagram. The user noted, “Lil Wayne” killing it last night at the white party thanks to Michael Rubin! We all had a blast.” In the video, guests like Camila Cabello were spotted dancing the night away.