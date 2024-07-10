Emma Watson Spotted Kissing New BF, Oxford Classmate Kieran Brown

Image Credit: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Who else would be more fitting to find love while studying at a prestigious university than Hermione herself?

The actress was spotted kissing a fellow classmate in the U.K. on July 1 and is now going on a date with the same man. The actress has been generally more private about her love life, but it seems the two might be making more progress towards something more than a fling.

Emma Watson, 34, has been working on a part-time Master’s degree at Oxford while the young man Kieran Brown is said to be working towards a PhD in 19th-century literature and economics. A source told The Sun, “Emma is studying creative writing, and [Brown’s] thesis is all about literary theory—so they have a lot to talk about. She looks so loved up with Kieran.”

Emma Watson has a new boyfriend See all photos and read some BS at: https://t.co/PdU7uwvP5b pic.twitter.com/V0LkwkktuA — 📸E͟m͟m͟a W͟a͟t͟s͟o͟n͟ U͟p͟d͟a͟t͟e͟s͟📖 (@EmWatsonUpdates) July 1, 2024

Before Brown, the Beauty and the Beast star was dating Brandon Green, son of controversial business tycoon and fashion entrepreneur Sir Philip Green, from August 2022 till May 2023. Then, in an interview with British Vogue in December, Watson shared her plans for taking a break from what she knows to try for a different pace and lifestyle at least for a little while.

“Because I’m in a career that moves very quickly, the decision to take time to do these things felt like a very big decision,” she said. “[Choosing] to go back and write and study and get behind the camera was terrifying for me because I’d never done it before. I had always been in front of the camera; I’d always been an actor.”

She continued, “I’m just so glad that I did because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before—more autonomy.”

Back in 2011, Watson announced that she was temporarily leaving Brown University to focus on her busy career.

In a message to fans, she wrote, “As you know, I love Brown and I love studying pretty much more than anything but recently I’ve had so much to juggle that being a student AND fulfilling my other commitments has become a little impossible.”

It must feel pretty good for her to now take a break from her career instead which she had mentioned could be “really hard[…] to go out and sell something that [she] didn’t have very much control over.”