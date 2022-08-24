Brandon Green: 5 Things To Know About The Man Spotted On Vacation With Emma Watson

Brandon Green has gotten very close to Emma Watson. The Little Women actress, 32, was seen vacationing in Italy with Brandon, 29, in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Brandon and Emma looked like they were having a great time while sightseeing. The actress sported a light blue sundress, while Brandon kept it casual in a pink t-shirt. Find out everything you need to know about Brandon here!

1. Brandon’s parents are billionaires

While much of Brandon’s life has been kept private, his parents are Philip and Cristina Green, who are both known for their involvement with the retail company: Arcadia Group. Philip has served as the chairman for the organization, and he owned British retail shops: Topshop, Topman, and Miss Selfridge for nearly 20 years. The pair is estimated to be worth over $2 billion, via Forbes. The couple have been the center of controversy due to a number of scandalous business decisions, including one involving a pension deficit.

2. He has worked for his father’s company

While it’s not clear if he’s still an employee there, Brandon did have his job listed as executive director of digital transformation and technology at the Arcadia Group in 2014 on his LinkedIn, per UsWeekly. Since then, he has deleted his profile on the professional social networking site, so it’s difficult to tell if he’s still involved with his dad’s work or if he’s struck out on his own.

3. He’s been involved in a bunch of different charitable organizations

Like Emma, Brandon is very passionate about climate change and environmentalism. An insider close to him revealed his efforts to help address climate change to DailyMail. “He got very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans,” the source explained. “He does a lot of charity work with both Monaco’s Prince Albert’s foundation and Princess Charlene’s foundation.”

Brandon also spoke about his strong feelings about climate change in a brief video for Centre Scientifique de Monaco on Instagram in March 2021. “Climate over the past few decades has really become a significant issue for most people, and I think for my generation is undoubtedly the most important issue of our time, and I think of course the great hope is that technology is going to do great things, but I think people taking action, people doing little things every day to try and improve the situation for climate change, which as we know is having a direct impact on the ocean and on the corals is what needs to happen and what we need to hope for,” he said.

4. He’s known Emma for almost a year

While the Harry Potter actress and Brandon have kept mum on whether they’re dating or just good friends, they have been connected for almost a whole year. The rumors that they’d struck up a romance began shortly after the two were seen stepping off a helicopter together in September 2021, per Entertainment Tonight.

5. He’s also a diver

Other than his charitable work, Brandon clearly likes to take part in outdoor activities in his free time. He was listed as a “diver,” while speaking to CSM, and he also organized a non-profit waterbike race. He’s said that he loves the sea so much, which has clearly influenced his environmental passion. “My passion above and beyond my work is really very much for sports and very much for the oceans and being in the oceans,” he said.