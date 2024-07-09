‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Is Set To For A Sequel

Image Credit: Getty Images

Stars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are set to make their return at Runway Magazine for a Devil Wears Prada 2 sequel, Anne Hathaway has yet to be confirmed.

According to Variety, the original film’s screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Your Place or Mine”) is also “in talks to return to pen the next chapter.”

The film that first aired in 2006 to tell the story of college student Andrea Sachs taking on an intership as an assitant to a very difficult editor. This film was a huge success as it earned the 75-year-old actress a Golden Globe.

During an interview with Variety, the 41-year-old actresses both sat down and reminisced about their time on set. “We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie…I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life,” the Oppenheimer star shared.

While Anne and Emily had fun on set, they recalled that the Mamma Mia star was very professional with her role and did not take part in the fun. “I think she always wanted to join in the fun and she kept herself so in character,” expressed the Princess Diaries actress. “She’s never done method acting since, she said it made her so miserable on this one ‘cause we were all having a party on the other side of the set and she was like ‘I won’t do this again’.” the Quiet Place protagonist chimed in.

As per Puck, they reported that Disney is working on the second film.

DWP has been a movie that till this day the trio has been proud to see that many generations still watch. In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Idea of You actress shared, “Yeah I did, I did. Not as huge as it’s become but it had a magnetic quality to me, that I had to be part of it. Not this though, not the way that it’s just sort of woven into the culture now, and it’s become such a touchstone for so many people. I didn’t realize it was gonna have such a lasting impression, so I didn’t realize it was gonna leave such a legacy.”

The duo assistants –Emily and Anne– even performed a Devil Wears Prada skit at the 2007 Oscars when presenting the award for best costume design where they were wondering if they had given Meryl her cappuccino.