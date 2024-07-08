Margot Robbie Pregnant: Actress Reportedly Expecting First Child With Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is pregnant! The Barbie star, 34, is expecting her first child, according to a report by People, published on Sunday, July 7. Margot is expecting the baby with her husband Tom Ackerley, 34, who she’s been married to since 2016. Neither has publicly commented on the pregnancy.

While neither Margot nor Tom have spoken about the pregnancy just yet, People reported that multiple sources confirmed that she has a bun in the oven. Her baby bump was seen poking out of a white crop top while the pair were vacationing in Lake Como in new photos from Daily Mail. The Wolf of Wall Street actress was wearing the white top under a black jacket and a skirt as she stood on a dock with Tom. The producer sported an all-brown outfit for the vacation outing.

Like Margot, Tom also works in showbiz, and they actually first met while making a movie together in 2014. Tom is a producer, and he’s gotten to collaborate with his wife on a variety of projects, including her hit films I, Tonya and Barbie. The pair began as friends, but their love eventually bloomed into a full-fledged relationship. The couple got married in December 2016, after keeping their engagement private.

Margot has spoken about how supportive Tom is of her in a 2021 interview with Mirror. “Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband and I’m like, ‘I don’t think I can do this’. He says something like, ‘You do this every time. You’ll be fine,'” she said.

While it’s certainly exciting news for Tom and Margot, the actress has also been very private about her plans for children in interviews over the years. Back in 2019, she admitted to being frustrated when interviewers asked her about plans to procreate shortly after getting married. “I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she told Radio Times. “You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”