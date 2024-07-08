Ice Spice Blew Kisses At Taylor Swift Haters During Her Performance

Image Credit: Getty Images for MTV

Ice Spice is not holding back when it comes to the haters, especially when it comes to her gal pal Taylor Swift. Despite having collabed on the hit single “Karma,” fans were upset with this duo.

On Sunday, July 7, during the Rolling Loud Euros Festival the 24-year-old was booed by the crowd once the track started. The “Boy’s a liar” singer was captured in a clip on X in a lace green bodysuit performing in the pouring rain when people from the audience started “booing” and giving her thumbs down. This of course did not bother Isis Naija Gaston – her birth name –, her reaction consisted of blowing kisses in return.

Ice Spice blowing kisses at the Taylor Swift haters in the crowd pic.twitter.com/7AbhOFhtoF — Ice Spice World (@IceSpiceWorld) July 7, 2024

The duo has created such a unique bond that during an interview with Variety in September 2023, Ice shared, “That’s my sis…she’s so funny. We was just sipping a little something, something. Just chatting, vibing…”

“That [Karma] that was mostly through management, I was talking about how I was watching Taylor’s documentary ‘cause I just wanted to really take notes as a artist and stuff like that. Just like how the lifestyle is for such a big artist like her. My manager heard me talking about that and had like reached out to her team and then they had a song for me and everything just played out really good,” she continued.

The 34-year-old Eras Tour headliner even took it to Instagram to express how great of an artist the New York native is. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” she wrote on the post made in May 2023.

In addition to the dup’s great chemistry, Taylor even brought out Ice Spice to sing “Karma” during her show in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium last year for her Eras tour and she shared a pic of the moment on Instagram. “Last night in Jersey was!!! The way the whole stadium screamed when Ice literally popped up unannounced – Getting to world premiere the Karma music video I directed with my dancers who were in it – Playing Getaway Car with Jack and hearing everyone shout the lyrics – I love you @icespice I love you @jackantonoff | love you all in that crazy crowd last night – can’t wait to get back out there tonight,” she noted.

When recalling their collaboration during an audio clip on Spotify, Taylor mentioned “I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my [Eras] tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly.”