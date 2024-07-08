Emilia Clarke Rocks New Blonde Highlights At F1 British Grand Prix

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Emilia Clarke is channeling her inner Daenerys Targaryean as she rocked her newly added blonde highlights to her brunette hair.

The 37-year-old actress showed off her new do via Instagram on Sunday, July 7, as she attended Formula One British Grand Prix and posed alongside the Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, and the team.

She wore a military green-length dress that appeared to be styled as if it were pants with a belt, and topped off her look with a black jacket on top. In a second Instagram carousel that captured all the F1 moments she wrote, “SILVERSTONE. In another life I was a F1 driver. Yesterday I got to hang out with real ones and their pretty pretty cars. And I did not play it cool.”

Though her look was not the exact platinum blonde hair color she used in Game of Thrones, she recalled to Harper’s Bazaar the damage the dye did to her hair. “My advice to anyone who wants to bleach their hair is don’t do it; it ruins your hair, so just stop bleaching it…If you want to have the blonde hair, just get a wig or pimp up hair with some highlights because it completely ruined my hair,” she said.

Later on during the interview she shared, “My hair felt like straw and was falling out. Then I cut it all off. The thing I’m most proud of getting my hair back to a good place. I do nothing crazy to it now and use really beautiful products. I get a bit of lighter color put through my hair sometimes and I love that.”

She has been playing the powerful role of Daenerys – who flys dragons – ever since season one released back in 2011. The series – who also stars Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, and more – became a hit show and came to an end in 2019 with eight seasons and 73 episodes.