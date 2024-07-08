Britney Spears Vows ‘Will Never Be With Another Man’ Following Split From BF Paul Soliz

Image Credit: Getty Images

As if things couldn’t get any more toxic.

Late Sunday evening, Britney Spears posted a photo of a quote on her Instagram with a now-edited caption that previously expressed blunt feelings about the aftermath of her rocky relationship with her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz.

At the time of her post, her caption read, “Single as f**k!!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”

She didn’t stop there. Shortly after, she posted two videos of herself strutting in different dresses. This is not uncommon for her, but both videos featured were to the audio of Elle King’s ‘Ex’s & Oh’s’.

Before Spears shared the “[h]er attitude is savage, but her heart is gold” quote on her Instagram stories accompanied by an older chaotic image of the pair in a car with the words, “Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ??? Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed … why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat ???”

The 42-year-old singer has been vocal about her relationship with the paparazzi and how detrimental the media has been to her well-being and her relationships, including her strained relationship with her two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline.

Ultimately in the eyes of fans, the incident in the car is just another time that Soliz has shown problematic behavior alongside the singer.

“He’s been bad news from the start,” an insider said.

Spears initially hired Soliz in 2022 for a housekeeper-type position at her house. However, the professional relationship eventually turned romantic, even though he was fired in 2023 after his criminal record was exposed. He had been charged with multiple misdemeanors and at least one felony.

Soliz’s ex-wife, Nicole Mancilla, who at first was said to have passed away, came out and angrily stated that he is a “deadbeat” with at least nine kids and that Soliz and Spears had an affair before Spears’ divorce with Sam Asghari in 2023.

“He was married, and now he denies his children,” Mancilla told the Daily Mail at the time. “He neglects his children for [Spears].”

Mancilla described Soliz, with whom she shares five children, as “the EBT Nick Cannon,” referring to electronic food stamps and the Wild ‘N Out host who has 12 children.