Prince William Praised by Fans for Gliding Through Windsor Castle on a Scooter: Watch

Prince William opted to glide rather than run through Windsor Castle. As seen in a new, viral social media clip, the 42-year-old royal swiftly sped through the castle grounds on a scooter, wearing sunglasses, a blue sweater and black pants for the day.

“Happy 4th of July from Prince William on a scooter,” a TikTok user wrote across their clip of William on Thursday, July 4. Although the U.K. certainly doesn’t celebrate America’s Independence Day, online users thought the relatable video of him was hilarious.

“Didn’t know he was chill like that,” one person commented under the post. “Pulling up to Windsor Castle on a scooter is the funniest thing,” another chimed in. “Why is this so funny. William is hilarious,” a third commented.

Other fans got creative with their comments, as one even threw in a Taylor Swift reference by writing, “London Boy (Prince William’s Version).” The fan was referring to Taylor’s single “London Boy,” which is widely rumored to be about her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn, a U.K. native.

Several more praised William for being a real one and pointed out that he will be Britain’s king some day.

“Love this man so much. He is the coolest future king ever,” one TikTok user wrote.

Although the video has gone viral, this wasn’t William’s first time cruising through the castle grounds. Last year, it was reported that the Prince of Wales purchased the electric scooter in order to speed around the castle. As a former motorbike owner, the scooter allows William to visit his father, King Charles III.

A source previously told The Sun, “It’s a two or three-mile round trip from [William’s] family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle, so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking.”

William lives at Adelaide Cottage with his wife, Princess Kate, and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal family has been managing a difficult time over the past few months, as Kate, 42, revealed in March that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. Since she and William are dedicated parents, the dad of three has made sure to bring their kids out for some fun. Last month, William brought Charlotte, 9, and George, 10, to one of Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts in the U.K.