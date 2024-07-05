‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lindsay Hubbard is going to be a mom! The Summer House star, 37, announced the big news in an Instagram caption on Thursday, July 4, just in time for the holiday. In her post, Lindsay joked she had a “trigger warning” and added, “This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! ‘WE’RE PREGNANT.”

“I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it!” the reality TV personality continued before recalling the moment she took a pregnancy test. Lindsay then revealed the due date of her future child — “My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

The following day, Lindsay described how “blessed and grateful” she feels “for this journey” but also pointed out that she’s “relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly, and with the world.”

“It has been extremely difficult to hide my excitement in secrecy, and now that I’m able to share my happiness and joy, I feel like a weight has been lifted (even though I’m actually gaining weight by the day lol)!” Lindsay joked in her caption. “Our little cub is already so so loved! Thank you for all of the sweet comments, love, and support!”

Although she has not revealed who her boyfriend is yet, Lindsay gushed how “truly over the moon” they are to become parents by the end of the year.

During the season 8 reunion of Summer House, the Bravo personality opened up about her new relationship, calling her boyfriend a “wonderful man,” whom she had first met years prior.

“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago,” Lindsay revealed during the June episode. “It was just bad timing back then for him and for me, and then he kinda popped back up in December, and we started dating in January.”

She then pointed out that their romance was “tracking in the pretty serious direction” and added that her beau has “been a great support” in her life.

This is Lindsay’s first relationship since her heartbreaking split from Carl Radke in August 2023. The two were planning on tying the knot in a November 2023 wedding, but they called it off and canceled the wedding that September.