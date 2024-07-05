Kevin Bacon Wanted to ‘Go Back to Being Famous’ After Disguising Himself as an Anonymous Person

As one of the most famous names in Hollywood, Kevin Bacon wanted to experience a day as an anonymous person. While speaking with Vanity Fair in an interview that was published on Wednesday, July 3, the 65-year-old film star revealed he disguised himself to fit into the normal crowds while walking through the Los Angeles tourist spot The Grove.

“I went to a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise,” the Footloose actor told the publication. “I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognizable. Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent.”

After going out in public, Kevin recalled how “nobody recognized” him in the prosthetic nose, fake teeth and glasses, which was a stark contrast to being stopped by fans for selfies anywhere he goes.

“People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice,” Kevin said. “Nobody said, ‘I love you.’ I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f**king coffee or whatever.”

Upon experiencing the downside of living as a regular person, Kevin admitted, “I was like, ‘This sucks. I want to go back to being famous.”

Thanks to his meteoric rise in 1980s cinema, Kevin became a household name. He went on to star in some of Hollywood’s most well-known films, including A Few Good Men and Apollo 13. In recent years, Kevin has appeared across multiple genres, from comedy to horror. Among his most popular movies were Crazy, Stupid Love and They/Them. This year, he can be seen in two productions: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and MaXXXine.

“I honestly feel very grateful for where I happen to be,” Kevin told Vanity Fair in his recent interview, adding that he “fought really long and hard” to reach the success he has now. “Becoming the kind of actor who has an opportunity to take big swings was a very difficult thing to attain in this industry because Hollywood wants you to do the same thing that you did last time [a film of yours that] made money.”