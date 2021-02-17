‘Footloose’ Cast Then & Now: See Kevin Bacon & More After 37 Years

When Ren came to Bomont, life was never the same. We’re still dancing to ‘Footloose’ after nearly 40 years. The hit film was released 37 years ago today. Take a look at the cast then and now.

Footloose is one of the quintessential ’80s movies, and one of the ones you can always get up and dance to. The film follows a Chicago teenager who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned, and he decides to shake things up. Footloose also included an amazing soundtrack, featuring the titular song “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins.

The film was released on Feb. 17, 1984, and earned over $80 million at the box office. Footloose even inspired a remake in 2011. The original film featured an incredible cast. Many have won Oscars, starred in hit TV shows, and more. See the Footloose cast then and now after 37 years.

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon, 62, starred as Ken McCormack in Footloose, and the role made him a star. The actor has since become one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. He has starred in other films such as Flatliners, Tremors, JFK, A Few Good Men, Apollo 13, Wild Things, Mystic River, X-Men: First Class, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Black Mass, Patriots Day, and more.

He also starred in the 2009 TV movie Taking Chance, which earned him a Golden Globe. He played Ryan Hardy in the FOX series The Following from 2013 to 2015. He is currently starring as Jackie Rohr in the Showtime series City on a Hill.

Kevin married actress Kyra Sedgwick in 1988. They have two kids together.

Lori Singer

Lori Singer, 63, starred as Ariel Moore, Ren’s love interest when he moves to Bomont. She went on to have notable roles in The Falcon and the Snowman, Warlock, Short Cuts, and Trouble in Mind. She earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead in 1985 for her performance in Trouble In Mind.

Lori is also an accomplished cellist. She performed at Carnegie Hall in 2008. She returned to television after 14 years for a guest-starring role on Law & Order: SVU. Lori was one of the executive producers of the 2012 HBO documentary Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God. The documentary won 3 Emmys. Lori narrated the Emmy-winning 2017 documentary God Knows Where I Am.

John Lithgow

John Lithgow, 75, starred as Reverend Shaw Moore, Ariel’s father. John is one of the most revered actors across multiple mediums — the stage, television, and film. After Footloose, John went on to star in other films such as The Pelican Brief, Harry and the Hendersons, Class Action, Shrek, Dreamgirls, Miss Sloane, Daddy’s Home 2, Late Night, and Bombshell.

When it comes to television, John is known for a variety of roles. He won 3 Emmys for his portrayal of Dick Solomon in the sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun, which ran from 1996 to 2001. He later won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama for his role on Dexter. He is widely recognized for his portrayal of Winston Churchhill in the Netflix series The Crown, which earned him another Emmy. He recently recurred on Perry Mason and is set to star in the upcoming FX series The Old Man.

Dianne Wiest

Dianne Wiest, 72, starred as Vi Moore, Ariel’s mother in Footloose. Just two years after Footloose, Dianne won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Hannah and her Sisters. She won her second Oscar for Bullets over Broadway in 1994. She has starred in other films like The Lost Boys, Bright Lights, Big City, Edward Scissorhands, Practical Magic, Rabbit Hole, The Mule, Let Them All Talk, and more. She received an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 1989 film Parenthood.

Dianne also won Emmys for her performances in Road to Avonlea and In Treatment. She starred in the CBS comedy series Life in Pieces from 2015 to 2019. Her most recent role is the 2021 film I Care A Lot with Rosamund Pike.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, played Ariel’s friend, Rusty, in the 1984 film. Footloose was one of SJP’s first major film appearances. The next year, she starred in the cult classic Girls Just Want To Have Fun. Her other major film appearances include Hocus Pocus, Honeymoon in Vegas, The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, New Year’s Eve, and more.

Sarah’s most notable role as Carrie Bradshaw in the hit HBO series Sex and the City, which ran from 1998 to 2004. She won 2 Emmys and 4 Golden Globes for her performance. She reprised the role in two Sex and the City movies. Sarah returned to TV 8 years later for a 3-episode stint on Glee. She starred in the HBO series Divorce from 2016 to 2019.

She will once again reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the upcoming Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, for HBO Max. She is also expected to return for the Hocus Pocus sequel. On top of acting, Sarah also has her own shoe line.

The year Footloose came out, SJP started dating Robert Downey Jr. They were in a relationship until 1991. Sarah married Matthew Broderick in 1997. They have 3 kids together.

Christopher Penn

Christopher Penn starred as Willard Hewitt, the boy who befriends Ren when he gets to Bomont. The actor had additional roles in Reservoir Dogs, Rush Hour, Mulholland Falls, Corky Romano, All The Right Moves, and more. He voiced the role of Eddie in the 2004 video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. His final film role was in Aftermath, which was released in 2013 but filmed in 2006.

The actor died on Jan. 24, 2006. He was just 40 years old. The cause of his death was heart disease.